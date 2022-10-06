HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Stock Position Raised by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 68,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 63,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $27.01 on Thursday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average is $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.38. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on HSBC from GBX 595 ($7.19) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $617.71.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

