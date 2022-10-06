Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) President Buys $55,550.00 in Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) President Mark T. Lammas purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,400.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 6.2 %

HPP stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.56). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -526.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

