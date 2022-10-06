Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,499 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Humana were worth $22,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,114,071,000 after buying an additional 497,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,755,384,000 after buying an additional 919,325 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 38.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after buying an additional 2,453,565 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 7.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,164,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,264,000 after buying an additional 292,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,353,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,459,625,000 after buying an additional 201,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $501.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,634. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $514.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.81.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

