Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $25.00-$25.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Humana also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $37.00-$37.00 EPS.

Humana Trading Down 0.7 %

HUM stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $501.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $488.60 and a 200 day moving average of $464.81. Humana has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $514.98.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $519.28.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 5.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Humana by 33.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Humana by 8.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

