i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E) Plans GBX 0.14 Dividend

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
i3 Energy Price Performance
Shares of I3E opened at GBX 26.98 ($0.33) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £321.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 534.00. i3 Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.10 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 32.70 ($0.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 26.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 26.74.
i3 Energy Company Profile
