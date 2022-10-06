ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Lowered to $215.00 at Barclays

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $240.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.11.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $197.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $179.95 and a 1-year high of $313.00.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 177.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 21.5% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 380.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 14.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

