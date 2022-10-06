Idavoll DAO (IDV) 1-Day Volume Hits $95,925.00

Idavoll DAO (IDV) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Idavoll DAO has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Idavoll DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idavoll DAO has a market cap of $1.90 million and $95,925.00 worth of Idavoll DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Idavoll DAO Profile

Idavoll DAO was first traded on October 19th, 2020. Idavoll DAO’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,886,640 tokens. The official message board for Idavoll DAO is idavolldao.medium.com. Idavoll DAO’s official website is www.idavoll.network. Idavoll DAO’s official Twitter account is @idavolldao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Idavoll DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Idavoll DAO (IDV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Idavoll DAO has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 903,886,640.0550209 in circulation. The last known price of Idavoll DAO is 0.00206413 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $97,859.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.idavoll.network.”

