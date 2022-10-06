IDEAS (IDS) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

IDEAS (IDS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. IDEAS has a total market cap of $172,203.12 and $9,263.00 worth of IDEAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEAS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IDEAS has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IDEAS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00146006 BTC.

IDEAS Profile

IDEAS’s launch date was November 2nd, 2021. IDEAS’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEAS is https://reddit.com/r/ideas_thetoken/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEAS’s official website is www.ideastoken.com. IDEAS’s official Twitter account is @ideas_thetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IDEAS is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5366415.

IDEAS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEAS (IDS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. IDEAS has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of IDEAS is 0.00060516 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $123.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ideastoken.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.