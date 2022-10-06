IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
IEC Electronics Stock Performance
IEC Electronics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $17.98.
IEC Electronics Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IEC Electronics (IEC)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for IEC Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEC Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.