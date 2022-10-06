IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at National Bankshares

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.10% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IGM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.80.
IGM Financial Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of TSE:IGM traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$35.97. 104,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.01, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.92. The company has a market cap of C$8.55 billion and a PE ratio of 8.94. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$33.68 and a 12 month high of C$51.68.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
