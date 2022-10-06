IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Trading Up 5.7%

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.53. Approximately 727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of IGO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from 11.00 to 13.25 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65.

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.

