Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Rating) were down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 1,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 29,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.
Incitec Pivot Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53.
About Incitec Pivot
Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers.
