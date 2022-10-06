Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.06-$1.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.72.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,455. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.97. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.