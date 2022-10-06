Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $3.09 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,292. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.98. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $77.77 and a 52 week high of $107.46.

