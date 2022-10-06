Independent Wealth Network Inc. Increases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $254,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.98. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,638. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average is $43.91. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.