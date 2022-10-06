Independent Wealth Network Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. decreased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,935. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $164.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.98.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

