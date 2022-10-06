Independent Wealth Network Inc. Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 23,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $544,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 258.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 59,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF alerts:

JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS:JPHY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.50. 37,268 shares of the stock were exchanged. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $56.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.64.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.