Independent Wealth Network Inc. Purchases 196 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after acquiring an additional 83,518 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,840,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,348,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 52,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

DVY traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.32. 26,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,701. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.61. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

