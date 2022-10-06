Independent Wealth Network Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $282.07. 2,059,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,964,512. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.65. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $267.10 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.