Independent Wealth Network Inc. Sells 521 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lowered its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

PKW stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $79.06. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,497. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $73.80 and a one year high of $98.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

