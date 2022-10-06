Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.27.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $46.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.00%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

