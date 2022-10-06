Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ) Trading Up 2.2%

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ – Get Rating) shares were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.27 and last traded at $21.22. Approximately 16,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.60.

