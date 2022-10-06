InpulseX (IPX) Price Tops $0.0000

InpulseX (IPX) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. InpulseX has a total market capitalization of $880,996.70 and approximately $1.25 million worth of InpulseX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InpulseX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, InpulseX has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

InpulseX Profile

InpulseX’s genesis date was February 1st, 2022. InpulseX’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,774,000,000,000 tokens. InpulseX’s official Twitter account is @inpulsex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. InpulseX’s official message board is medium.com/@inpulsex_official. The official website for InpulseX is inpulsex.io.

InpulseX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “InpulseX (IPX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. InpulseX has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of InpulseX is 0.00000002 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,334,512.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://inpulsex.io/.”

