Insider Buying: Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE – Get Rating) insider Mark Shashoua bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £55,000 ($66,457.23).

Hyve Group Trading Up 1.7 %

HYVE opened at GBX 55 ($0.66) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £160.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 66.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 71.78. Hyve Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 43.86 ($0.53) and a one year high of GBX 123.40 ($1.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Get Hyve Group alerts:

About Hyve Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. It operates in the United Kingdom, Asia, Eastern and Southern Europe, Russia, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as ITE Group plc and changed its name to Hyve Group Plc in September 2019.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.