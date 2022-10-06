Insider Buying: Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE – Get Rating) insider Mark Shashoua bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £55,000 ($66,457.23).
Hyve Group Trading Up 1.7 %
HYVE opened at GBX 55 ($0.66) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £160.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 66.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 71.78. Hyve Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 43.86 ($0.53) and a one year high of GBX 123.40 ($1.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.63.
About Hyve Group
Featured Stories
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.