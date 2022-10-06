Insider Selling: Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $92,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at $679,716.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Avid Bioservices Stock Down 2.0 %

CDMO stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 551,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 97.93%. The firm had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 387.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.