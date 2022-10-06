Insider Selling: CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) CFO Sells $846,038.05 in Stock

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) CFO David Kirske sold 139,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $846,038.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,913 shares in the company, valued at $102,323.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Kirske also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, David Kirske sold 300 shares of CTI BioPharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $1,875.00.

On Friday, September 16th, David Kirske sold 22,592 shares of CTI BioPharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $136,003.84.

CTI BioPharma Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ CTIC opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $674.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

Institutional Trading of CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 29.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,284,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 289,045 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 298,421 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 206,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 125,013 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

