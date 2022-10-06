Insider Selling: KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Director Sells 11,616 Shares of Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $246,723.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Klausmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 5,608 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $106,776.32.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $221,981.76.

On Thursday, August 4th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $50,355.36.

On Thursday, July 7th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $49,368.00.

KnowBe4 Price Performance

Shares of KnowBe4 stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 762,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,976. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 445.29, a PEG ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.19. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on KNBE. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi increased its stake in KnowBe4 by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 218,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 31,263 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in KnowBe4 by 283.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 24,076 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $919,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

