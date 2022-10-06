Insider Selling: KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Director Sells 11,616 Shares of Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $246,723.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kevin Klausmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 8th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 5,608 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $106,776.32.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $221,981.76.
- On Thursday, August 4th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $50,355.36.
- On Thursday, July 7th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $49,368.00.
KnowBe4 Price Performance
Shares of KnowBe4 stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 762,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,976. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 445.29, a PEG ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.19. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $29.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on KNBE. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi increased its stake in KnowBe4 by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 218,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 31,263 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in KnowBe4 by 283.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 24,076 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $919,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.
KnowBe4 Company Profile
KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.
