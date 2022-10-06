Insider Selling: Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Major Shareholder Sells $41,697.37 in Stock

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYGet Rating) major shareholder Brendan Kennedy sold 29,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $41,697.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,868,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,874.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brendan Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 9th, Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of Leafly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.
  • On Monday, August 15th, Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of Leafly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $101,000.00.
  • On Thursday, August 11th, Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of Leafly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $110,500.00.

Leafly Stock Performance

Shares of Leafly stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. Leafly Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leafly Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LFLY shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFLY. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Leafly in the first quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Leafly in the first quarter valued at $41,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leafly in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leafly in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

