Insider Selling: Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Major Shareholder Sells $41,697.37 in Stock

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Brendan Kennedy sold 29,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $41,697.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,868,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,874.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brendan Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Leafly alerts:

On Friday, September 9th, Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of Leafly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of Leafly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $101,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of Leafly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $110,500.00.

Leafly Stock Performance

Shares of Leafly stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. Leafly Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Leafly ( NASDAQ:LFLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leafly Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LFLY shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFLY. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Leafly in the first quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Leafly in the first quarter valued at $41,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leafly in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leafly in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

About Leafly

(Get Rating)

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leafly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.