Insider Selling: Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Insider Sells $86,342.04 in Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,189.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Maximus Stock Down 1.5 %

Maximus stock opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.77 and a 200 day moving average of $65.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.70. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $88.13.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Maximus

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,014,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $525,701,000 after buying an additional 74,106 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 7.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,672,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $354,604,000 after acquiring an additional 408,672 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,973,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $185,863,000 after acquiring an additional 86,604 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,679,821 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,501,000 after acquiring an additional 81,037 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $161,772,000 after acquiring an additional 57,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

