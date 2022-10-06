Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.05–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.00 million-$77.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.36 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.08 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTA. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.85. 309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,998. Intapp has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 32.57% and a negative net margin of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $75.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,737.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,883 shares of company stock valued at $245,860. Insiders own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

See Also

