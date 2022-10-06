Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.57-3.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35-1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Integer also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.86-0.99 EPS.

NYSE:ITGR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.29. The stock had a trading volume of 125,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day moving average is $72.18. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $59.18 and a fifty-two week high of $95.73.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.57 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integer will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Integer from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.

In other news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $200,744.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Integer by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Integer by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Integer by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Integer by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Integer by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

