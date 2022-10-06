Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.86-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $342.00 million-$344.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.97 million. Integer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.57-$3.97 EPS.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:ITGR traded down $7.23 on Thursday, reaching $59.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,861. Integer has a 1-year low of $59.18 and a 1-year high of $95.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.14.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.14). Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integer will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at $241,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $484,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,918,000 after acquiring an additional 48,145 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Integer by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Integer by 6.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,249,000 after acquiring an additional 26,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Integer by 10.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37,458 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

