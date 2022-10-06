Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.86-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $342.00 million-$344.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.97 million. Integer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.57-$3.97 EPS.
Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.
NYSE:ITGR traded down $7.23 on Thursday, reaching $59.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,861. Integer has a 1-year low of $59.18 and a 1-year high of $95.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.14.
In other news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at $241,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $484,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,918,000 after acquiring an additional 48,145 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Integer by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Integer by 6.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,249,000 after acquiring an additional 26,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Integer by 10.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37,458 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
