Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Stock Price Up 4%

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company traded as high as 3.39 and last traded at 3.39. Approximately 910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 453,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.90 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.32 to $3.60 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $4.30 price target for the company.

Inter & Co, Inc. Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of 3.77.

Institutional Trading of Inter & Co, Inc.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 131,296 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Inter & Co, Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

