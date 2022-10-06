Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE opened at $93.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.30 and its 200 day moving average is $105.26. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.