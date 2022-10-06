Interlay (INTR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $108,991.00

Interlay (INTR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Interlay has a market cap of $1.00 million and $108,991.00 worth of Interlay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Interlay token can now be purchased for about $0.0343 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Interlay has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Interlay Token Profile

Interlay launched on March 10th, 2022. Interlay’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,198,076 tokens. Interlay’s official Twitter account is @interlayhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Interlay is interlay.io. Interlay’s official message board is medium.com/interlay. The Reddit community for Interlay is https://reddit.com/r/interlay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Interlay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Interlay (INTR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polkadot platform. Interlay has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Interlay is 0.03527144 USD and is down -4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $177,809.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://interlay.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interlay directly using U.S. dollars.

