International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.34. The company had a trading volume of 109,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.32 and a 200-day moving average of $132.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $144.94. The firm has a market cap of $110.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

