International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 38.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 92,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after purchasing an additional 60,263 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 18,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.80.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.41. The company had a trading volume of 19,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,539. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $144.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.32 and its 200-day moving average is $132.74. The company has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

