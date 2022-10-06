Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $360.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $544.47.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock opened at $413.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Intuit by 27,658.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Intuit by 163.0% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,234 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

