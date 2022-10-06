Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.85.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 10.78%.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

