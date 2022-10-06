Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2,214.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.45. 30,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,153. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.61.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.