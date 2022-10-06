Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXF. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of PXF opened at $36.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.58. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $49.71.

