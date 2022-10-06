Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $154.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.40. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $145.13 and a 1 year high of $202.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

