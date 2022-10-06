Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0286 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of OIA stock opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $8.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 53.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

