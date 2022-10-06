Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0286 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of OIA stock opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $8.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.