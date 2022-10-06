Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 9.2% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $33,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $280.83. 2,816,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,964,512. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.65. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $267.10 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

