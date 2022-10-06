Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYE. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RYE traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,963. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average is $67.31.

