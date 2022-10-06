Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RYE traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,963. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average is $67.31.

