Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.70. The company had a trading volume of 24,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,572. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $127.08 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.28.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

