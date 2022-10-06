Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 4.0% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $134.81 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $127.08 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.28.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

