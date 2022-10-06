Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0421 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Price Performance

NYSE VTN opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $13.88.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTN. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 70,315 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 399,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 179,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.