Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for October 6th (AIAGY, BCCLF, CLNE, CS, DBD, FOXA, FTI, GPI, LGND, NDAQ)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, October 6th:

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Becle (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the stock.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $210.00 target price on the stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $70.00 target price on the stock.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.50.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $60.00 target price on the stock.

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $88.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $89.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $95.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $92.00.

